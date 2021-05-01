dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in April

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of dynaCERT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,400. dynaCERT has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

