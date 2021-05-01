Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 14,256 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

