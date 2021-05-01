Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 8,814 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 441.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $190.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $191.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

