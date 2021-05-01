Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 54,162 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 85,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 6.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.1% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 24.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 380,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.