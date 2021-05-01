Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after acquiring an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.