Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.