Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

