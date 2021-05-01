Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $138.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

