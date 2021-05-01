Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

