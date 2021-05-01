Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.