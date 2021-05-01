Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

