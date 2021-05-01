Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

