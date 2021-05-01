Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,231 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

