Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

