Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,723 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.