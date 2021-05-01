Dynamic Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $26.64 million and $10,926.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

