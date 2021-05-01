Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 756.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

