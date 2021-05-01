E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) is Tuttle Tactical Management’s 9th Largest Position

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 465.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,169 shares during the quarter. E.Merge Technology Acquisition comprises about 1.3% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.56% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $20,460,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $14,463,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,078,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

