Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.01. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

