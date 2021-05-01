Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.250-8.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.25-8.75 EPS.

EMN traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 805,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.