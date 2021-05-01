EasyFi (EASY) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.12 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $16.29 or 0.00028269 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $41.12 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.08 or 0.00866199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.