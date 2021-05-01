Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 113,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

