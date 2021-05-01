Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 58.8% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ETB opened at $16.29 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.