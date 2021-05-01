ebirah Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Million (EBRH)

ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One ebirah coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00006982 BTC on exchanges. ebirah has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $170.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ebirah has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00285334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.01083470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00724613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.28 or 0.99923218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ebirah Profile

ebirah’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,000 coins. ebirah’s official Twitter account is @EbirahOfficial

