Edgeware Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $158.00 million and $1.01 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.93 or 0.00859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00066497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

