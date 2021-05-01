EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDRVF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of EDRVF opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.