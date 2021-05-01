Effect.AI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $82,862.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 54.3% against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $24.24 million and approximately $82,862.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00312274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

