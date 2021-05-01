EFFORCE Hits One Day Volume of $10.37 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. EFFORCE has a market cap of $107.62 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EFFORCE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00858376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.41 or 0.08504691 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,518,292 coins. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EFFORCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EFFORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EFFORCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EFFORCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.