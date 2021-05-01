Electric Vehicle Zone 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $37.39 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00285593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.77 or 0.01143125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00720131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.85 or 1.00431812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.