Electric Vehicle Zone Market Capitalization Reaches $37.70 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $37.70 million and $1.95 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00283110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.56 or 0.01083117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.60 or 1.00038455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

