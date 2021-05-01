Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.34 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $362.32 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,859,709,362 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

