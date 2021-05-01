Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.