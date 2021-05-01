Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,576 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

