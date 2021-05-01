Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 568 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

