Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 625 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $552.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.68 and a 200-day moving average of $467.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.14 and a 52 week high of $553.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

