Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 751 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,181 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.60. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.