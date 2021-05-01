Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after acquiring an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

