Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

