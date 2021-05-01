Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $398.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.85 and its 200-day moving average is $348.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $402.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

