Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.32 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $155.08 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

