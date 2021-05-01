Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,740 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.50.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

