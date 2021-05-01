Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,906 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $183.24 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $187.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

