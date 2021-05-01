Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

ECL opened at $224.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

