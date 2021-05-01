Ellipsis (EPS) Market Capitalization Hits $263.28 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a market cap of $263.28 million and approximately $38.02 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00004411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00868115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 282,518,891 coins and its circulating supply is 103,102,807 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

