ELYSIA (EL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.79 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $51.00 million and $2.79 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.31 or 0.00868225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,417,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.