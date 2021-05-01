EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%.

NYSE:EME traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. 571,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,012. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

