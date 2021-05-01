Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $310,751.26 and $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 127.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

