Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $29,060.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,361,210 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.