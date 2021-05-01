Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

