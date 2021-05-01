Eminer (EM) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Eminer has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and $1.39 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.41 or 0.00816536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00095338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.